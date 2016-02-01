Kyle Walker and Danny Rose. The journal suggests that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has already instructed club officials to table an offer of £60 million to try to bring both England internationals to Old Trafford in the summer.

Reports in The Sun claim that Manchester United and Manchester City are set to go head to head to try to land Spurs’ defensive duo. The journal suggests that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has already instructed club officials to table an offer of £60 million to try to bring both England internationals to Old Trafford in the summer.

Both players have been in outstanding form once again this season and both have recently signed new deals at White Hart Lane but Mourinho believes that a mega-offer such as the one suggested, will force the North London side to part with both.

Walker and Rose are both 26 and their ability to bomb down both left and right flanks is the reason the Portuguese tactician wants to bring them to the “Theatre of Dreams” next season but he may face strong competition from across the city in the shape of Pep Guardiola.



The Manchester City boss is desperate to strengthen his back-line and has already made no secret of his admiration for Rose. He knows he has the financial clout to match any bid from Mourinho whilst offering both men a potentially lucrative deal to join his revolution at the Etihad Stadium.