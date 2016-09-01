Another three points for the Red Devils as Manchester United maintain their perfect start to the new campaign. Substitute's Marcos Rashford and Marouane Fellaini both came on in the second half of the game and got the goals which kept Jose Mourinho’s side on top of the table.

Juan Mata was denied his first goal of the season from a controversial offside call from the linesman. The reds dominated much of the first half with a couple of attempts on target. Keeper Kasper Schmeichel made a great save from Juan Mata in the first half to keep his team in the contest.

Early into the second half Manchester United were awarded a penalty after Anthony Martial’s shot struck Danny Simpson. Romelu Lukaku stepped up but failed to convert from the spot for what would have been his fourth league goal of the season.



Rashford was introduced into the game replacing Juan Mata and it only took him three minutes to get a goal by converting Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s free kick. Fellaini got Manchester United’s second of the game on the 82nd minute after sticking out his knee from Lingard’s low driven cross.

Player ratings:



Manchester United:



David de Gea-7

Antonio Valenica-6

Eric Bailly-8

Phil Jones-8

Daley Blind-6

Nemanja Matic-6

Paul Pogba-7

Juan Mata-6

Henrikh Mkhitaryan-7

Romelu Lukaku-6

Anthony Martial-8

Subs:

Marouane Fellaini- 7

Marcos Rashford- 8

Jesse Lingard-6

Tops: Martial, Rashford and Phil Jones.

Flops: Lukaku, Matic, Blind.

Leicester City:



Kasper Schmeichel-8

Danny Simpson-6

Wes Morgan-7

Harry Maguire-7

Christain Fuchs-6

Riyad Mahrez-6

Wilfred Ndidi-6

Matty James-7

Marc Albrighton-6

Shinji Okazaki-5

Jamie Vardy-5

Subs:

Andy King-5

Demarai Gray-6

Islam Slimani-5

Tops: Schmeichel, Morgan and Maguire.

Flops: Vardy, Mahrez and Okazaki.

Farhad Hussain (@mmufarhad)