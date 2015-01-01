Manchester United 3-0 Basel, player ratings: Fellaini perfectly replaces Pogba

Manchester United sealed the deal on their return to the Champions League by brushing Basel aside 3-0 under the flood lights at Old Trafford. United were inches away from taking the lead after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s low effort struck the post for it to rebound out and the keeper save the follow up shot.



Manchester United broke the deadlock in the 35th minute from a Marouane Fellaini header, Ashley Young providing the cross. Fellaini made instant impact coming on from the bench on the 19th minute after Paul Pogba look to have suffered an injury and could not carry on. Romelu Lukaku extended the lead for the Red Devils on the 53rd minute from a corner provided by Daley Blind.



Marcos Rashford was introduced into the game on the 77th minute coming on for Spaniard Juan Mata and sealed the win on the 84th minute. This was Marcos Rashford’s Champions League debut, another debut goal to add to his debut goal collection.



Player ratings:

Manchester United:

David de Gea-6

Ashley Young-7

Chris Smalling-6

Victor Lindelof-7

Daley Blind-7

Nemanja Matic-7

Paul Pogba-6

Juan Mata-6

Henrikh Mkhitaryan-8

Romelu Lukaku-7

Anthony Martial-7



Subs:

Marouane Fellaini- 9

Marcos Rashford- 6

Jesse Lingard-5



Tops: Marouane Fellaini, Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Flops: Chris Smalling, Juan Mata



Farhad Hussain