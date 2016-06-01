Manchester United 4-0 Everton: here are the player ratings

Premier League: Manchester United 4-0 Everton- Red Devils thrash Everton on Rooney's return to Old Trafford



Manchester United have won 4-0 for the third time this season after brushing away the Toffees with three late goals from Mkhitaryan, Lukaku and Martial. Antonio Valencia opened the scoring for United on the 4th minute after a wonderful strike from outside of the Everton area. Both teams had chances in the first half of the game with Everton forcing saves from David De Gea.



After the break Wayne Rooney was given a golden chance to bring Everton level however former team mate De Gea denied his effort. Juan Mata had his free kick saved brilliantly by Jordan Pickford in the second half. Rooney was replaced by Mirallas on the 82nd to a standing ovation from both sets of fans. Mkhitaryan got United’s second in the 83rd after he was played through by Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku then added the third goal from close range, as the game was well and truly over. Anthony Martial was introduced to the game on 88th minute and won a penalty for the Red Devils which he also converted to ensure United’s third 4-0 victory in just five Premier League matches which puts them joint top of the table with neighbours City . Manchester United will take on Burton Albion at Old Trafford next in the third round of the Carabao cup.



Player ratings:



Manchester United: David de Gea (8), Antonio Valenica (8), Eric Bailly (7), Phil Jones (7), Ashley young (7), Nemanja Matic (7), Marouane Fellaini (6), Juan Mata (6), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (6), Romelu Lukaku (7), Marcos Rashford (6) Subs: Jesse Lingard (6), Anthony Martial (7), Ander Herrera (6) .



Tops: David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Romelu Lukaku Flops: Marcos Rashford, Marouane Fellaini, Juan Mata



Everton: Jordan Pickford (5), Michael Keane (6), Phil Jagielka (6), Ashley Williams (6), Cuco Martina (6), Morgan Schneiderlin (6), Tom Davies (6), Idrissa Gueye (7), Leighton Baines (6), Gylfi Sigurdsson (6), Wayne Rooney (7) Subs: Sandro (6), Calvert-Lewin (6), Kevin Mirallas (6).



Tops: Wayne Rooney, Ashley Williams, Idrissa Gueye, Flops: Jordan Pickford, Tom Davies, Leighton Baines

By ​Farhad Hussain