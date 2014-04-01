Manchester United, a 44 million euros offer is ready for a Real Madrid starlet

José Mourinho's Manchester United are slowly climbing back up the standings as they still have a lot of work to do. As the Portuguese coach previously confirmed, Man United will be once again very active come summer time. Last summer they added Ibrahimovic, Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Bailly which was a huge summer for them. Not all of these moves paid off as of now but one can expect United to be yet again very aggressive in the 2017 summer.



According to the Daily Star, Mourinho's United are very interested in Real Madrid's Marco Asensio. It seems like the Red Devils would be willing to offer Real Madrid 44 million euros this coming summer for the young offensive midfielder. It still remains to be see what Real Madrid want to do with Asensio but an Isco departure seems more likely at this point in time. As previously stated, Isco hasn't renewed his contract with Real Madrid and this might be Perez' last chance to cash in on him.