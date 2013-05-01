Arnau Puigmal.

Despite having a reputation for not trusting in youth, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is planning for the future at Old Trafford. Spanish daily Sport writes that the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Espanyol for their highly-rated young midfielder

The youngster, who was born in 2001 is currently part of the youth team at the Barcelona based side and it’s understood that Mourinho has taken a look at how successful Manchester City have been at youth level and now he wants to emulate that success at Old Trafford at a club that has always been renowned for giving young players a chance.



Puigmal impressed in the recent Mediterranean International Cup where he was voted Most Valuable Player and has been described by the Spanish journal as being a physical midfielder who is adept at playing in a number of positions.