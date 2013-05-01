Manchester United agree deal with Espanyol for highly-rated midfielder
19 May at 10:50
Despite having a reputation for not trusting in youth, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is planning for the future at Old Trafford. Spanish daily Sport writes that the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Espanyol for their highly-rated young midfielder Arnau Puigmal.
The youngster, who was born in 2001 is currently part of the youth team at the Barcelona based side and it’s understood that Mourinho has taken a look at how successful Manchester City have been at youth level and now he wants to emulate that success at Old Trafford at a club that has always been renowned for giving young players a chance.
Puigmal impressed in the recent Mediterranean International Cup where he was voted Most Valuable Player and has been described by the Spanish journal as being a physical midfielder who is adept at playing in a number of positions.
