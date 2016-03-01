Manchester United have upped the ante in the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto. The 25-year-old, who played most of last season as cover at right-back, has been the subject of huge attention from the Premier League with Chelsea also understood to be in the hunt.



The player himself is believed to be unhappy with the arrival of former Spurs midfielder Paulinho which looks set to knock him down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and Sergi now looks set for crisis talks on his future in Catalonia.





Barcelona are reportedly looking for offers of £36.5M which would trigger the buy-out clause in his current deal and Don Balon claim that the Red Devils have agreed to meet that fee to capture his signature. The portal also stats that Sergi was furious at being left out of the starting XI for last night's Spanish Super Cup first-leg against Real Madrid which the Blaugrana lost 3-1.

Now it looks to be down to the players desire to make the switch to Old Trafford to join Jose Mourinho’s powerful new squad which looks set to make a full assault for their first Premier League title for four years.