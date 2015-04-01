Manchester United, an offer will soon be arriving from China for one of their wingers

Ashley Young is the latest player who is now rumored to have drawn interest from China. According to the Sun, the Manchester United player is being targeted by Shandong Luneng as the Chinese club will try and overtake both West Bromwich and Crystal Palace who also have interest in the offensive winger.



Young hasn't seen much playing time so far this season as he only appeared in 4 league games, 3 Europa league games, 1 leagu cup game and 1 FA cup game for United this season.



Mourinho's United are currently in sixth place in the Ebglish Premier league standings as they are looking to climb back up the standings.



Manchester United's upcoming game will be against Liverpool tomorrow in what should be a crucial game for both sides. Liverpool will be coming into the game with a chance to climb back up to second place in the EPL standings and since Chelsea won earlier today, Klopp's team need to get the most points possible.

