Manchester United and Inter are ready to battle it out for a Monaco star, the latest

It is not a secret that both Manchester United and Inter Milan want to reinforce their team come summer time as they have their eyes set on a Monaco star. Other than Kylian Mbappé, José Mourinho also likes Fabinho a lot too as his contract will be expiring with the French club in 2021.



Manchester United have been linked to Fabinho for some time now and according to sources, they have scouted him on numerous occasions over the past few months. They are not the only ones as Inter Milan are also very interested in the Brazilian wing-back/midfielder.



Suning have also been tracking him since last year as they like him very much so. United and ready to battle it out with Inter as 40 million euros rated Fabinho is the target...



Both Manchester United and Inter Milan are coming off a disappointing week-end as Mourinho's club lost to Arsenal where as Pioli's side lost against Genoa earlier today.