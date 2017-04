Manchester United and Real Madrid have emerged as mayor contenders for AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma. The contract of the 18-year-old goalkeeper expires in June 2018 and according to a report of La Gazzetta dello Sport , AC Milan have already prepared a contract extension offer for their goalkeeping starlet.The Italian paper claims Donnarumma will be offered a new € 3.2 million-a-year deal until 2022. Money, however, is not everything and executives of the Serie A giants are also going to offer Donnarumma toThe player’s agent Mino Raiola, however,before making his client sign a contract extension with the rossoneri.​Raiola knows Donnarummaand clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid are ready to spend big money to sign the player in the summer.The Red Devils and the Blancos are ready to offer Donnarumma a € 7.5 million-a-year deal offering AC Milan € 50 million to sign the talented goalkeeper at the end of the season.