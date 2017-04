It is not a secret that Manchester United want to have a big summer as Mourinho will want to keep improving his team. One player who has been on United's radar is Tottenham's Eric Dier. According to Talksport via the Sunday Telegraph , Tottenham do not want to sell their young midfielder but they might consider to do so under one condition: if they first sign Burnley's Michael Keane.The interesting thing is that Keane is an ex-Red Devil as his arrival might open the door to a Dier departure. As previously mentionned, the Tottenham midfielder is high on Mourinho's midfield wish-list for this coming summer.Tottenham are currently second in the EPL as they are 4 points back of first placed Chelsea. Manchester United on the other hand are fifth in the EPL standings, only 1 point off rivals Manchester City (and the last UCL qualification spot). United take on City next week in a crucial game for both sides....