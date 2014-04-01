Manchester United are strongly interested in a Tottenham midfielder
23 April at 21:03It is not a secret that Manchester United want to have a big summer as Mourinho will want to keep improving his team. One player who has been on United's radar is Tottenham's Eric Dier. According to Talksport via the Sunday Telegraph, Tottenham do not want to sell their young midfielder but they might consider to do so under one condition: if they first sign Burnley's Michael Keane.
The interesting thing is that Keane is an ex-Red Devil as his arrival might open the door to a Dier departure. As previously mentionned, the Tottenham midfielder is high on Mourinho's midfield wish-list for this coming summer.
Tottenham are currently second in the EPL as they are 4 points back of first placed Chelsea. Manchester United on the other hand are fifth in the EPL standings, only 1 point off rivals Manchester City (and the last UCL qualification spot). United take on City next week in a crucial game for both sides....
