Ross Barkley.

Reports in the Manchester Evening News claim that Manchester United and Arsenal are the latest Premier League clubs to express an interest in Everton midfielder



After reports over the past 48 hours that the 23-year-old England international is stalling on a new deal at Goodison Park , the journal believes that the Red Devils and Gunners are two of five potential clubs who have been linked with a possible move for the player.

Barkley’s current deal expires in 2018 and despite playing for the club he supported as a child, it’s believed he’s in no hurry to extend that agreement which could see the Merseyside club off-load him in the summer.



Manchester City, Spurs and Chelsea are also known admirers for a player who is yet to reach his true potential despite being tipped by many observers to become one of English football’s outstanding talents in the next few years.