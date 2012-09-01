Manchester United have received a blow in their pursuit of French defender Benjamin Mendy. The 22-year-old Monaco star has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as boss Jose Mourinho looks to have run out of patience with Luke Shaw.



With the England man failing to convince despite an upturn in form of late, the Portuguese tactician has been casting his eyes towards the South of France and the highly-rated full-back is the player who is catching his attention after some devastating displays both in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

