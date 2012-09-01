Manchester United baulk at the price-tag of Luke Shaw replacement
17 April at 15:25
Manchester United have received a blow in their pursuit of French defender Benjamin Mendy. The 22-year-old Monaco star has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as boss Jose Mourinho looks to have run out of patience with Luke Shaw.
With the England man failing to convince despite an upturn in form of late, the Portuguese tactician has been casting his eyes towards the South of France and the highly-rated full-back is the player who is catching his attention after some devastating displays both in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
Manchester City are also believed to be in the hunt after witnessing first hand just how good he is after eliminating them from European competition this season. According to the Daily Record, the stumbling block looks to be the price, with the club from the principality asking around £55M for one of their star performers. The journal claims that Monaco has done this in light of all the recent attention from around Europe on their man and this may force Mourinho to look at other options.
