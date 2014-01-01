Manchester United: Bayern vice-chairman admits club rejected £85 million summer offer for star striker
15 February at 13:40
Bayern Munich have explained that they rejected an £85 million summer offer from Manchester United for striker Thomas Muller.
The vice-chairman of the Bavarian giants, Jan-Christian Dreesen, who controls the clubs finances, declared that a bid was received from the Premier League side but that it was turned down flat. Speaking to Bild, Dreesen explained that; “There really was such a thing, then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed. "If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him."
This season has not been the best for the 27-year-old German international who has suffered a drop in form under new boss Carlo Ancelotti. Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho remains in the market for a big-money striker in the summer although The Daily Mirror remains convinced that the number one target remains Antoine Griezmann.
