Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has received a huge boost this morning with the news that Juventus have ended their interest in Lazio midfielder Calciomercato.com writes that the Bianconeri entered into negotiations in the summer but were immediately put off by Lazio patron Claudio Lotito’s €45-50M valuation of the player.

The club from the capital are understood to have almost doubled that evaluation for overseas clubs and Lotito is ready to sit it out and wait to see if there are any takers. Manchester United sent a scouting team to Genoa last weekend to observe the 22-year-old in action with Mourinho thought to be extremely interested in bringing him to Old Trafford next summer.



Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also monitoring the situation but Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has decided to end the Old Lady’s pursuit at an early stage and to focus on bringing in players with a more reasonable price-tag.