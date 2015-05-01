Franck Kessie.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has urged boss Jose Mourinho to buy highly-rated Atalanta midfielder The Sun reports that the Ivorian has told the Portuguese tactician to take his international teammate who is also being tracked by a host of other clubs including Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Mourinho reportedly sent a scouting team out to the AFCON 2017 tournament to observe the 20-year-old who recently declared that he was “Flattered by all the interest shown in him”. The journal quotes a source close to the club who stated that; “Bailly has flagged his international pal Kessie to the club. He thinks he could be the new Yaya (Toure). He was watched during the AFCON and they like what they see. There is other clubs looking at him as well.”

