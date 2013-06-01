Andreas Pereira claims he has been keeping regular contact with boss Jose Mourinho about a possible return to Old Trafford. The 21-year-old is currently in La Liga where he is plying his trade with Granada and after recently declaring that he is ready to return to the Premier League and demonstrate his ability to United fans, the youngster told

Manchester United’s on-loan Brazilian midfielderclaims he has been keeping regular contact with boss Jose Mourinho about a possible return to Old Trafford. The 21-year-old is currently in La Liga where he is plying his trade with Granada and after recently declaring that he is ready to return to the Premier League and demonstrate his ability to United fans, the youngster told Sport Witness that; ““Yeah, we’re always talking”.

When asked about a summer return he replied; “No, it still wasn’t talked about,” before adding that; “At the end of the loan, when I get back to Manchester, then we’ll see what happens.For now, I’m focused here and trying to help my team.”



Pereira, who arrived in Manchester back in 2011, has made five first-team appearances for the Red Devils since making his debut in 2014. This season he has been getting a regular start with the Spanish side and has scored four times in 25 appearances as his current employers battle to avoid relegation.