Manchester United's Brazilian target reveals his future

It is not a secret that Manchester United have had interest in Monaco midfielder Fabinho as the Brazilian had also said that he liked United a lot. In the end, Fabinho stayed on with Monaco but his future remains in doubt. Here is what he had to say to the press on the matter:



" I haven't spoken to any clubs and I did not ask to be sold in January, this isn't true. I do believe that this will be my last season with Monaco....".



Fabinho pretty much admitted that he will be leaving the club next summer as United might make a new attempt for him then. His current contract with Monaco expires in 2021 as Atletico Madrid have also shown interest in him. Fabinho hasn't been great this season as all of this transfer talk surely affected his performances. He appeared in 27 games for Monaco on the season as he scored two goals and added one assist in 2017-18...