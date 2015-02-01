Smalling has endured an injury hit campaign but in recent weeks, with other defenders falling by the wayside due to injury and suspension, Mourinho has been very vocal about Smalling’s own rehabilitation from a foot injury picked up on England duty back in March. The Portuguese tactician believes he could have come back quicker if he had been more determined and these comments have angered the former Fulham man.



The deal for Keane looks to be almost done which would leave Smalling as fourth choice centre-back behind the current Burnley man, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones and the journal also suggests that Mourinho’s seemingly endless quest for Benfica’s Victor Lindelof will be reignited once again this summer.