Manchester United-Chelsea, Conte against Mourinho: 'Hand shake? I am not interested...'

Josè Mourinho against Antonio Conte, the clash will occur this week-end. Manchester United will be taking on Chelsea as both Mourinho and Conte spoke to the press. Here is what Mourinho had to say on the matter:



"I don't want to talk about this story. This isn't part of the game. Chelsea? They have a great coach and a fantastic squad, so I don't want to say anything. I have a great understanding with their management as well. I did not forget about the kindness they showed to me last summer in a difficult time after the passing of my father. I still have a great understanding with most of the Chelsea players too. It's been a little while since I left Chelsea but the memories remain".



Here is how Antonio Conte responded to this as he too spoke to the press in his pre-game conference:



"Mourinho? It's now in the past. We both had things to say but let's now look forward. I don't want to add anything since we are solely focused on the game. Hand shake with Mourinho? This is not a question that interests me...".