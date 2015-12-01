Calciomercato.com has learned that some of Europe’s top clubs were represented at the San Paolo last night as Napoli took on Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg. Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona all had scouting teams at the match which Napoli won 3-2 but which ultimately saw Juventus qualify for the final in Rome next month.



The Red Devils were watching one of their number one summer targets Dries Mertens although the Belgian international only appeared in the closing stages but still managed to score with his first touch of the ball. It’s understood that United chiefs have already held discussions with the player over a possible summer move to Old Trafford.



Chelsea were continuing to monitor Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly who has been on coach Antonio Conte’s radar since last summer. The Senegalese international has still to sign a new deal in the southern Italian city as rumours persist about where he could be playing his football next term.



Barcelona came to look at one man, Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. The Blaugrana have identified the 23-year-old Argentine as their big summer transfer target and could face a battle with bitter rivals Real for his signature.