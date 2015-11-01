Both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to go head to head in the summer to try to sign Atletico Madrid’s attacking midfielder Yannick Carrasco.



The 23-year-old Belgian has been the subject of much transfer speculation recently and Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that a summer departure is now imminent after recent clashes with coach Diego Simeone. The latest one coming last weekend after the player was substituted in the league game against Alaves.



Carrasco has just signed a contract extension in the Spanish capital until 2022 which is reported to contain a £90 million buy-out clause. However, this will not be a distraction to both United and Chelsea, whose respective coaches, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, are known admirers.



The Belgian international has reportedly been told by the club that he will become the main striker if Antoine Griezmann leaves the club in the summer, now it seems he could also be following him out of the exit door.