Reports from Marca say that Premier League giants Manchester United have closed the door on a possible move for Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 32-year-old Ronaldo has endured a highly frustrating season at the Santiago Bernabeu this time around, having scored only four times in the La Liga this season. Real’s form themselves has dipped and they are as low as fourth in the league, 19 points behind Barcelona.

It is said that United will not consider a move for their former superstar, with Alexis Sanchez now on his way to Old Trafford. Alexis will earn about 16 million euros a season and with the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic already in the side, Ronaldo will not find any space in the side.

United will not sign any more players this month once Sanchez is signed and they will not strengthen the attack in the summer as well. Emphasis will be laid on the defense and the midfield.

More so, the number 7 jersey that Ronaldo prefers will be worn by Sanchez and that rules the Portuguese out of the equation.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)