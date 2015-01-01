Manchester United close in on Fabinho
09 February at 13:15The Daily Mirror of England reports that Premier League giants Manchester United are looking to offer 50 million euros to sign Monaco midfielder Fabinho.
The Brazilian midfielder has made his intent to move away from the Stade Louis II very clear over the last few months. His performances for Monaco though, haven't dipped. He has made 22 starts in the Ligue 1, scoring four times and assising thrice.
The Mirror says that United are set to make a 50 million offer for the midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window. The report says that Sky Italia have reported that United have made contact with Monaco to thrash out a deal.
Fabinho has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and could have moved last summer itself. United signed Nemanja Matic and a move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through for the 24-year-old last summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
