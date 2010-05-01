Goncalo Guedes.

Reports from Portugal suggest that Manchester United are closing in on a €30 million move for Benfica striker Record claims that the 20-year-old is one of the hottest properties in the country and is already being compared to former Old Trafford legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Still a raw talent, Guedes has the potential to become one of world football’s great players and United’s scouting team has already sent boss Jose Mourinho some glowing reports on the youngster and a move to Old Trafford could be imminent.



The Red Devils have also been linked with other Benfica players this month with both Victor Lindelof and Nelson Semedo rumoured to be in line for a move to the Premier League. It’s believed the two clubs are currently in negotiations over several possible deals and Guedes will certainly be one of those names under discussion.



The youngster has been in the Portuguese capital since he was eight years old and has already earned two full international caps with his country.