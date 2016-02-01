Manchester United have stepped up their chase for a new striker ahead of next season after it was confirmed on Saturday that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has probably played his last game for the club after suffering a serious knee injury in last Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht.



Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form this season for the Turin side and has attracted interest from a host of top European sides.

With his pursuit of Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann looking to be running into problems, The Mirror reports that boss Jose Mourinho has now turned his full attention to Torino goal-getter. The 23-year-old has been in scintillating form this season for the Turin side and has attracted interest from a host of top European sides.

Torino President, Urbano Cairo has slapped an £84M release clause on his star player and it’s understood that the Red Devils have already agreed to meet this to bring him to Old Trafford. The Italian international recently declared he was happy at his current employer but has also expressed his excitement at being linked to some of world football’s top clubs.