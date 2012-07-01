Pedro Neto. The youngster has already been courted by the Red Devils and spent time on trial at Old Trafford last year. The club ultimately decided against offering him a full-time contract and the youngster returned to Braga where he has now made his first-team debut after impressing in the club’s B team.

However, it now seems as though United will not get things all their own way second time around with reports that Monaco are ready to launch a bid should they lose some of their own outstanding striking talent this summer.



Already identified as one of the 10 best young players in the world at the moment, Neto has been impressing observers both at club and international level. With United boss Jose Mourinho looking to strengthen the club’s youth academy, Neto has now been identified as a potential summer target.