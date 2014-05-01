".



Kessié has had a breakout season in the Italian Serie A this season as he appeared in 21 games for Atalanta and scored 7 goals for Atalanta.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

It isn't a secret that Mourinho's Manchester United like Atalanta's Frank Kessié very much so and it is very possible that they make another attempt for him come summer time even if the competition will be stiff. Milan, Roma and Chelsea are a few other teams who are also after the young midfielder. According to ESPN (Via Tuttomercatoweb) , Kessié would not turn down a move to Chelsea even if his dream is to play for Manchester United. Here is what he had to say on the matter: " I really like the English Premier league and my dream is to play for Manchester United. Chelsea? They are also a huge club and nobody would turn them down. Still, my dream is to play for United