Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has fuelled more speculation that he is about to leave Old Trafford this summer by putting his luxury mansion up for sale. The 26-year-old Spanish number one has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season with Los Blancos reportedly ready to tempt United with a £60M offer for the player.





Now The Sun claims that the player’s house in Bowdon, Greater Manchester which is worth a cool £3.8M, is available to buy. The journal also states that De Gea and boss Jose Mourinho have had another falling out after the Portuguese tactician chose to keep faith with Sergio Romero, the goalkeeper he has used in all Europa League games this season, for last Thursday’s vital clash against Anderlecht.

A source close to Old Trafford explained that; “De Gea has been the heart and soul throughout United’s dreadful life after Sir Alex Ferguson – and seeing him on the move will be a blow to fans. While manager Jose denies any deals between the player and clubs, it seems another transfer market is alive and kicking. De Gea has achieved hero status at Old Trafford and wherever he moves he’ll always have a home there.”