Manchester United defender goes shopping in Turin as Juventus links intensify
27 February at 10:50
Italian international defender Matteo Darmian has been linked with a move from Manchester United to Juventus this summer.
The 28-year-old has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and reports suggest that he could be heading back to Italy at the end of the current campaign.
The player himself did nothing to dispel the rumours when he was photographed of shopping in Turin on Monday.
According to ilbianconero.com, Darmian has already given the green-light to a potential return to a city he knows well, having previously played for Torino.
Giornata di shopping milanese per Matteo #Darmian. In estate si profila l'addio al #ManchesterUnited e il ritorno in Italia, con la #Juventus in pole. Ai tifosi che oggi l'hanno incrociato, invitandolo in bianconero il terzino ha risposto con un sorriso #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/g75xFujXOc— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 26, 2018
