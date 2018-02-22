Italian international defender Matteo Darmian has been linked with a move from Manchester United to Juventus this summer.



The 28-year-old has struggled for game time under Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford and reports suggest that he could be heading back to Italy at the end of the current campaign.



The player himself did nothing to dispel the rumours when he was photographed of shopping in Turin on Monday.







According to ilbianconero.com , Darmian has already given the green-light to a potential return to a city he knows well, having previously played for Torino.