Matteo Darmian has been talking to

Manchester United’s Italian full-backhas been talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) . The 27-year-old sat down with the Italian sports daily shortly after his sides Europa League triumph in Stockholm and he hinted that his future may lie away from Old Trafford and back in his homeland.

When asked about where he thought he may be playing his football next season, Darmian replied; “With this medal around my neck it seems a little premature to be talking about my future. I will have time to address the issue in the summer. I have two more years on my contract in Manchester and I’m happy”.

