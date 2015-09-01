Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo spotted amongst the fans at Stoke: Photo
21 January at 17:12
Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been spotted amongst the clubs fans in the away end at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon. This will surprise a few people who were under the impression that the 26-year-old, after comments from boss Jose Mourinho, was too ill to be included in the squad for today’s game.
The player could now be on a collision course with his manager after fans were quick to take “selfies” with the Argentine international.
Rojo right behind in our end. What a lad! pic.twitter.com/14Xj87C1Mf— neilmullen (@neilmullen07) January 21, 2017
Loves an away day does rojo #MUFC #stokeaway @pamesjerry pic.twitter.com/65cmnwpbCu— Jake O'malley (@jakeomalley19) January 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho has confirmed Marcos Rojo misses today's match against Stoke through illness. #MUFC #STOMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 21, 2017
