Reports in The Mirror suggest that Borussia Monchengladbach have targeted Manchester United defenderas the summer replacement for, who is heading back to his parent club Chelsea.

The 19-year-old made his Old Trafford bow last season but has managed just seven appearances under new boss Jose Mourinho. The youngster is under contract at United until 2020 but a lack of first-team opportunities have left the Dutchman seeking a new employer next term.



The 20-year-old Christensen is coming to the end of his two-year loan stint at Monchengladbach and although the German club would love to take him on a permanent deal Sporting Director Max Eberl has admitted defeat by declaring that; “He must go back to Chelsea FC. Those are the two players [Dahoud and Christensen] that we have to replace in the summer. There are no others. And we don't want any others [to leave us]."