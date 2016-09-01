Manchester United defender wants summer reunion with Pochettino at Tottenham
05 April at 12:50Manchester United defender Luke Shaw is set to leave the Old Trafford at the end of the season and according to a report of the Sun, the former Southampton boss wants to reunite with his ex manager Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.
Several reports have been linking the Englishman with a summer departure from the Old Trafford and José Mourinho’s verbal attack at the week-end confirmed Shaw has no long-term future with the Red Devils.
“The way he trains and commits, the focus, the ambition. He is a long way behind, Mourinho said after Manchester United’s 0-0 home stalemate against WBA on Saturday.
Shaw has only 16 Manchester United appearances in all competitions so far this season and although his contract at the Old Trafford runs until 2018, he’s likely to leave Manchester at the end of the season with Tottenham also considering a summer swoop for the 21-year-old left-back who could replace Man City target Danny Rose at Tottenham.
