The troubled recent career of Manchester United’s attacking midfielder Memphis Depay has taken yet another turn for the worse after being allegedly caught smoking a shisha pipe whilst on a visit back home to the Netherlands.





British tabloid journal The Sun has published photographs of the 22-year-old which will only serve to increase the tension between himself and boss Jose Mourinho. Having been linked with a January move to Serie A with both Milan and Roma believed to be interested in a short-term loan deal, Depay’s future at Old Trafford could now once again be in serious doubt.







A shisha pipe is believed to have the same effect as smoking 200 cigarettes and the Dutchman is believed to have had one all to himself. The British Heart Foundation website states that; “Like cigarettes, shisha contains nicotine, tar, carbon monoxide and heavy metals, such as arsenic and lead.”

Following in the footsteps of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Agbonlahor and Jack Wilshere, Depay becomes the latest high-profile player to be caught engaging in something that is frowned upon by his employers.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler