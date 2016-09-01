Manchester United agree £22 million deal with Everton for Schneiderlin
11 January at 09:45Reports overnight confirm that Everton and Manchester United have finally found an agreement on the sale of French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.
The Mirror claims that The Toffees will hand over £22 million to United which could rise to £24 million including add-ons, meaning The Red Devils will almost recoup the £25 million they paid Southampton in the summer of 2015. The journal also states that it’s just a case of agreeing personal terms which should not cause any problems.
The 27-year-old will be relieved to get the situation finalised having been on the outside looking in at Old Trafford under boss Jose Mourinho. A chance to re-unite with his former Saints mentor has always been the players preferred option despite a last-minute attempt by West Bromwich Albion to hijack the deal.
Having already completed his medical, Schneiderlin could even go straight into the squad for this weekend’s home clash with Manchester City.
