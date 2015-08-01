Add to this the fact that the players agent Federico Pastorello has been quoted in a recent interview declaring that; “I have to admit that, like all footballers, he would like to be playing more often. I've been receiving a lot of calls, and I don't know where the rumours are coming from, but Patrice is not at all unhappy at Juventus. I can only say that there is nothing definite right now about him leaving”.



One of the main stumbling blocks of a possible January move would be the fact that Juventus are in the last 16 of the Champions League and Evra has made it clear that he would love to win the competition with the Italian giants. But his lack of playing time in Massimo Allegri’s team and Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho’s admiration for the player, has made a return to Old Trafford an intriguing storyline in this transfer window.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler