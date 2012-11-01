Patrice Evra has admitted that he was close to re-joining Manchester United last month.

French defenderhas admitted that he was close to re-joining Manchester United last month. The 35-year-old has been speaking to broadcaster BEIN Sports and has stated that Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho wanted to bring him back to the “Theatre of Dreams”.

The former Juventus player declared however that; Marseille was a good opportunity, I tried as well to come back to Manchester United – I’m telling the truth, I have nothing to hide. Jose Mourinho was okay to that, but somebody was a little bit not sure about my return."



Evra was unhappy at the lack of first-team opportunities afforded to him in Turin despite extending his contract with the Old Lady until 2018. He was linked with a host of clubs during the January window including United, Crystal Palace but when former Roma boss Rudi Garcia came calling from Marseille, the Frenchman decided to head back to his homeland.



His current club host Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night in one of the biggest games in the French footballing calendar.