Manchester United eye bargain Serie A star
14 February at 17:50Manchester United will be looking to strengthen their midfield during the summer transfer window and according to reports in Italy, José Mourinho is taking another glance at Serie A after sealing the world-record transfer of Paulo Pogba from Juventus last summer.
With Michael Carrick on his late 30s, the Special One wants a new centre midfielder and according to firenzeviola.it, the Red Devils have set their sights on Fiorentina unhappy midfielder Milan Badelj.
The Croatia International had previously been linked with moves to Tottenham, AC Milan and Inter but according to the player’s agent Fiorentina received no concrete offers in January. Badelj’s Fiorentina contract expires in 2018 and the player’s agent has already made crystal clear that his client won’t be signing a new agreement with the Serie A side.
That means the player can leave Fiorentina in the summer on the cheap. Fiorentina’s asking price is no more than € 15 million as they know the player would become a free agent in 2018.
