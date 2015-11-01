Manchester United eye Inter star in January swap deal
06 December at 10:00Manchester United and Inter could be in business again this coming January, if reports in Italy are to be believed. The Red Devils’, in fact, failed to sign Ivan Perisic this past summer but have now set their sights on another Inter midfielder.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, José Mourinho wants to take his compatriot Joao Mario to the Old Trafford in the January transfer window.
Joao Mario joined Inter in 2016 in a € 40 million deal from Sporting CP. The Portuguese ace, however, has failed to live up to expectations at the San Siro and Inter are ready to listen to offers to sell him.
Manchester United have reportedly offered Juan Mata in exchange for the Portuguese star. The Spaniard, however, does not convince the nerazzurri hierarchy who would rather prefer to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan instead. If the Red Devils would agree to set-up a swap deal involving the Armenia International and the Portuguese ace then a deal could be on the cards.
