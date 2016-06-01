As the quest to land Roma defender Kostas Manolas looks to be getting harder and harder for Manchester United, the Italian media claim that it’s a player currently plying his trade in the same city as the Greek international, who the Red Devils are lining up as an alternative.



The player in question is Lazio’s highly-rated Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij and the same reports suggest that the Premier League side are readying a €40 million offer for the 24-year-old. De Vrij arrived in the Italian capital in 2014 from Feyenoord and despite having his career in Serie A disrupted due to injury; his performances when fit have been catching the eye of clubs all over Europe.

