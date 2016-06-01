Manchester United eyeing up Lazio star as their quest for Manolas hits complications
10 January at 16:40
As the quest to land Roma defender Kostas Manolas looks to be getting harder and harder for Manchester United, the Italian media claim that it’s a player currently plying his trade in the same city as the Greek international, who the Red Devils are lining up as an alternative.
The player in question is Lazio’s highly-rated Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij and the same reports suggest that the Premier League side are readying a €40 million offer for the 24-year-old. De Vrij arrived in the Italian capital in 2014 from Feyenoord and despite having his career in Serie A disrupted due to injury; his performances when fit have been catching the eye of clubs all over Europe.
Mourinho is anxious to bring in defensive reinforcements having lost Marcos Rojo to injury and Eric Bailly to the Africa Cup of Nations and Manolas has always been his priority target. Despite reports of a possible £50 million bid however, the deal is looking more complicated with super-agent Mino Raiola acting as an intermediary to get the player to Old Trafford. As the Portuguese patience runs out, he may switch sides in the Eternal City and look to Lazio’s star defender.
