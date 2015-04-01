Manchester United are preparing for life without Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea. The 26-year-old custodian has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid and the Red Devils are looking across the Spanish capital to his former club to find a potential replacement.



According to the Manchester Evening News , Atletico Madrid shot-stopperhas become Jose Mourinho’s number one target of he does lose De Gea at the end of the current campaign.

Real Madrid have identified the man who heralds from the city to replace Keylor Navas and after coming close to securing a deal in 2015, the Spanish giants are hoping for a better outcome this time.



United are expected to test Real’s resolve however with reports suggesting that they will need to smash the world record paid for a goalkeeper by Juventus in 2001 when the signed Gigi Buffon for £33 million from Parma.



24-year-old Slovenian international Oblak has been in impressive form for Diego Simeone’s side this season and has now become his country’s number one choice over Inter’s Samir Handanovic. His current deal contains an £85 million release clause and a source close to the player has stated that he has a desire to go and play in the Premier League.