They face each other in the Europa League Final in just under two weeks’ time but Manchester United and Ajax’s rivalry could last way beyond that into next summer. The Mirror reports that the Red Devils are set to make a move for Malmo strikerbut could face strong competition from their Dutch opponents in the Stockholm showdown on May 23.

The 23-year-old has been making headlines in his home country this season and United scouts have been in attendance to run the rule over the player. The journal also believes that the Premier League side will monitor his progress in this summer’s European Under-21 championships before deciding whether to try to bring him to Old Trafford.



His current side are reported to want just £7.5M for their talented goalscorer with United’s semi-final opponents Celta Vigo, and Italian giants Napoli also believed to be interested in his services.