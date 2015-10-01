Ivan Perisic will end up playing for Manchester United.

Former Croatian defender Dario Simic has told Vecernji that he believes Inter Milan wide manwill end up playing for Manchester United.

The 28-year-old has had an exceptional season with the Italian club prompting rumours of a possible summer move to the Premier League with the Red Devils, Liverpool and Arsenal all reportedly vying for his signature.



Simic however, believes that Old Trafford would be the perfect place for the player as he explained that; “At Inter our guys Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic play a key role. I expected Perisic in the last transfer window to go to one of the big European clubs. He definitely has enough class for the greatest clubs - I see him at Manchester United."



Perisic has a current deal at the San Siro until 2020 and new owners The Suning Group, would be reluctant to part with one of the clubs big stars as they try to get the Nerazzurri back amongst Europe’s elite.