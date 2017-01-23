Antoine Griezmann has dropped the biggest hint yet over the whereabouts of his immediate future.

According to reports from Spanish newspaper As , French strikerhas dropped the biggest hint yet over the whereabouts of his immediate future.

The 25-year-old Atletico Madrid frontman has been the subject of huge recent speculation that he will be heading for Manchester United in the summer in a deal thought to be worth around €100 million. The player himself however, seems to think otherwise and after scoring the second of his two goals in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao, Griezmann ran in front of the nearest camera declaring; “C'est ma maison ici!" or “this is my house”.



The journal also states that the player is fed up with all the latest speculation and just wants to concentrate on the job in hand with his current employers. Griezmann’s current deal in the Spanish capital doesn’t expire until 2021 but with his current boss Diego Simeone believed to be leaving Atleti at the end of the season, the Frenchman is also strongly fancied to follow him out of the door.