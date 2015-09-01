Manchester United, Griezmann is still the top target. Schweinsteiger on his way out

Mourinho's Manchester United are starting to find their form as they are pushing to try and qualify for next year's Champions league. They had a very heated summer last year as they signed many big players including Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and it seems like they are ready to have another heated summer in 2017.



ANTOINE GRIEZMANN IS STILL THE TOP TARGET - Even if his name is a little less talked about of late, United still like Griezmann very much so. According to Sky Sports, the French International is still the number one objective for the red devils come summer time.



SCHWEINSTEIGER ON THE OUTS - For new players who will certainly arrive next summer, there will also be a few players who will leave United. Bastian Schweinsteiger has seemingly decided that he will be leaving Europe at the end of the year as his adventure with United is coming to an end. According to Sky Sports, he is interested in joining the MLS as the Chicago Fire have already shown some interest in him.