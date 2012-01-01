Manchester United are set to offer defender Luke Shaw a contract extension at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old England international has entered the final year of his current agreement with the Premier League giants and despite reports suggesting that he will be leaving the club this summer, boss Jose Mourinho looks to be ready one final chance to prove himself worthy of a place in his new-look squad.





Shaw is still returning to full fitness after suffering ankle ligament damage last season but latest reports in The Sun state that he has been working hard to get match fit and has impressed in a couple of run outs with the Under-23 side.

Mourinho was highly critical of Shaw towards the end of the last campaign questioning the players attitude but now he seems ready to get back into the Portuguese tacticians reckoning, stating that; ““I feel that this is my season to prove myself and I’m feeling in good shape. I want to show everyone that I believe in myself and show the manager that”.



“I’m working hard and I’ve been doing rehab each day. It’s been coming along really good. I’ve been running on a treadmill and doing my leg weights and making sure my foot is strong. I’ve also been doing a lot of cardiovascular work to keep me in good shape. I’m feeling good.



“The sooner I’m back the better and hopefully it is soon because I want to get out there playing. I’m in a positive frame of mind and don’t want talk too much about the past, but I do think that I’ve been unlucky with injuries. My leg and now this. It was unlucky. I want to put them in the past.”