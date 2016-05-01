Manchester United have a rejected an offer from Lyon for Depay

According to Sky Sports, José Mourinho's Manchester United rejected an offer from Lyon for Memphis Depay (born in 1994). As Mourinho did state recently, Depay will only leave United on a permanent deal. Everton are another club who have interest in the Dutch international. Today, Everton officially signed Schneiderlin from Manchester United for a 23 million euros plus bonuses fee. It will take a similar deal for Everton to be able to get Depay as well. Ac Milan were another team who had interest in Depay but since their ownership takeover hasn't occured yet, they don't have the necessary funds to conclude a potential deal.



Depay hasn't seen much action this season for the red devils as he only appeared in a few contests but he never started an EPL or Europa league game so far this campaign.



Manchester United are currently sixth in the EPL standings as they are set to take on second placed Liverpool this coming week-end in what should be a very important game for both clubs.