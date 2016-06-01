Manchester United sent their head scout to the Stade Louis II last night to observe two of Monaco’s brightest stars in preparation for a double swoop this summer. Starsport claims that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wants young striking sensation Kyllan Mbappe and midfielder and Tiemoue Bakayoko at Old Trafford next season.



The two players were architects in the downfall of Manchester City as the Ligue 1 leaders dumped the Premier League side out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit; teenager Mbappe scored his sides first goal whilst the 22-year-old Bakayoko grabbed he decisive third goal that saw Leonardo Jardim’s side progress to the quarter-finals.



Mourinho has reportedly submitted his top summer transfer targets to the power broker at Old Trafford and the two Frenchman are high on that list alongside Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann. It’s believed the Portuguese tactician has been promised at least £200 million to reinforce the club ahead of next term.