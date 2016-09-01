Manchester United, here is how much time Lukaku will miss...

Romelu Lukaku picked up an injury in Manchester United's game against Southampton as he had to leave the pitch early on in that game. How long will he now miss? It's pretty good news for Manchester United as Lukaku might end up only missing one week of activity. United confirmed that the Belgian striker will be available to José Mourinho after their game against Derby County (in the English cup). He did not feature today in the Red Devils games against Everton either.



Romelu Lukaku has been doing pretty well at United as he appeared in 29 games scoring 14 goals and he also added 4 assists on the season. Man United are currently third in the EPL standings as they are one point behind second placed Chelsea. They will need Lukaku to be in top shape as there will be many big games coming up for José Mourinho's United squad....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)